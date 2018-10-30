Heidrick & Struggles International rallies after strong Q3 results

Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII +20.8% ) spikes after the company smashes estimates with its Q3 report.

Revenue growth of 16.9% Y/Y to $192.3M.

Executive Search net revenue increased 19.4% Y/Y to $172.1M.

Heidrick Consulting net revenue decreased 1.0% Y/Y to $15.5M.

Sales growth was broad-based during the quarter across the Americas (+20.7%), Europe (+10.2%) and Asia Pacific (+28.5%) regions.

The company's operating margin of 11% during the quarter was the highest since Q3 of 2008.

Declared cash dividend of $0.13/share payable on November 23, 2018.

Q4 Guidance: Revenue of $170-180M.

