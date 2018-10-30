Trex down 7% post Q3 results

Trex (TREX -7.4% ) reported Q3 sales of $166.38M, an increase of ~19% Y/Y. Segment sales: Residential products $146.99M (12.2% Y/Y) and Commercial products $19.38M (+111.8% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin improved by 96 bps to 40.4% and operating margin improved by 183 bps to 23.5%.

Residential products gross margin expanded 170 bps to 42.3% and Commercial products increased 130 bps sequentially to 25.9%.

SG&A expenses increased 12.9% Y/Y to $28.13M and margin was 16.1%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $115.37M, compared to $92.84M.

Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $107.31M, as of September 30, 2018.

4Q18 Outlook: Net sales $131M, with residential products at $115M and Commercial at $16M.

FY18 Outlook: Sales growth of 21%; effective tax rate ~25%; FY18 incremental margin ~45-50% and Capex $30-35M.

