FIS +2.7% after Q3 adjusted EPS beats; lowers year guidance midpoint

FIS (NYSE:FIS+2.7%  after Q3 adjusted EPS beats consensus estimate by 3 cents.

Lowers midpoint of year adjusted EPS guidance to $5.22  from prior midpoint of $5.26; guidance range revised to $5.20-$5.24 from prior view of $5.18-$5.34.

Now sees consolidated organic revenue up about 3.0%, had seen up 2.5%-3.5%, consisting of:

    Integrated Financial Solutions organic revenue up 4.0% vs. 3.0%-4.0% earlier;

    Global Financial Solutions organic revenue up 3.0% vs. 3.0%-4.0% earlier.

Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.33 beat the average analyst estimate of $1.30 and rose from $1.17 a year earlier.

Q3 revenue of $2.08B declines 0.6% from $2.10B a year ago.

    IFS revenue of $1.09B vs. $1.04B a year ago

    GFS revenue of $916M vs. $975M a year ago.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA margin expands 290 basis points to 38.7% vs. year ago.

