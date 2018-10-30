FIS +2.7% after Q3 adjusted EPS beats; lowers year guidance midpoint

FIS (NYSE:FIS) +2.7% after Q3 adjusted EPS beats consensus estimate by 3 cents.

Lowers midpoint of year adjusted EPS guidance to $5.22 from prior midpoint of $5.26; guidance range revised to $5.20-$5.24 from prior view of $5.18-$5.34.

Now sees consolidated organic revenue up about 3.0%, had seen up 2.5%-3.5%, consisting of: