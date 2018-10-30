Energy Transfer expects West Texas Gulf pipeline to resume ops today

Energy Transfer (ET -0.5% ) says it has completed testing on its West Texas Gulf crude pipeline and expects flows to resume today following extended maintenance work on the line after a spill earlier this month.

The pipeline was meant to be down for maintenance for ~10 days starting Oct. 10 but a return to normal operations was delayed by a spill of non-toxic green dye and residual crude oil near Abilene, Tex.

The prolonged outage has pressured regional crude prices in an area already trying to copte with limited pipeline takeaway capacity.