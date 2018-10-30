Healthcare  | On the Move

CymaBay launches late-stage study of seladelpar in PBC; shares up 2%

CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY +2.1%) initiates a Phase 3 clinical trial, ENHANCE, evaluating seladelpar in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) who have not responded adequately to or are intolerant of standard first-line ursodeoxycholic acid.

The primary endpoint is a composite of alkaline phosphatase levels and total bilirubin. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is December 2020.

PBC is a progressive liver disease that destroys the bile ducts.

Seladelpar, an orally available PPARδ agonist, is also in development for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

