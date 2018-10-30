Third Point's plan for Campbell Soup

Third Point has a plan for Campbell Soup (CPB +0.8% ) after what it call years of dismal leadership and massive value destruction from the management team and board.

Third Point: "Our 100-day operating plan positions the Independent Slate to hit the ground running by implementing a series of operational, strategic, and financial initiatives. These will include identifying a world-class permanent CEO, reviving the corporate culture, beginning to modernize core products, focusing on the Company’s legendary Soup brands, and rationalizing a recent reckless mergers and acquisitions spree."

Source: Press Release