Sequans at three-year low after revenue tails off in Q3

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) is 14.4% lower and tagged a three-year low today after its Q3 earnings missed expectations.

Losses widened after a rough quarter for sales: Operating loss swelled to $7.93M from a year-ago loss of $5.56M, and attributable net loss grew to $9.91M from $6.92M.

Gross margin fell to 35% from last quarter's 39.4% and a year-ago 44.3%, as the product mix shifted toward a higher proportion of modules.

Revenue breakout: Product, $7.53M (down 15.1%); Other, $2.76M (up 13.5%).

Liquidity at quarter's end was $5.2M; after the balance sheet was wrapped, the company got $18M from new convertible debt and a financing facility.

It says it expects Q4 results similar to the third quarter, but "with customers’ project delays creating some uncertainty about the timing of the IoT revenue ramp, management has decided not to give detailed quarterly guidance until visibility on device launch timing improves."

Previously: Sequans Communications misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (Oct. 30 2018)

Press release