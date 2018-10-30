Early-stage study of Mustang Bio's CAR T therapy in HER2+ breast cancer with brain metastases launched

Mustang Bio (MBIO -3.3% ) announces that a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating its HER2-specific CAR T cells in patients with HER2-positive breast cancer with brain metastases has been initiated. The study, to be conducted at cancer research center City of Hope, will enroll 21 subjects who will receive the cells directly into the ventricular system of the brain.

The primary objectives are safety and identifying the recommended dose for a Phase 2 trial.

Separately, the first patient has been dosed in another City of Hope study assessing HER2-specific CAR T cells in patients with treatment-resistant grade III-IV glioma.