SCANA +5% as South Carolina House speaker supports new Dominion offer

The leader of the South Carolina House cautions the state’s utility watchdog against pursuing a SCE&G rate cut so big that it could be defeated in court and “cost South Carolina ratepayers more money in the long term" and kill Dominion Energy's (D -0.1% ) proposed merger with SCE&G parent SCANA (SCG +5.7% ).

House Speaker Jay Lucas is supporting concessions for ratepayers that were included in Dominion’s recently revised offer to buy SCG, saying in a letter to South Carolina's Office of Regulatory Staff that "these concessions by Dominion are undoubtedly victories for ORS and, most importantly, the ratepayer."

The Speaker urges the ORS to pursue a rate cut for SCE&G in the area of the temporary $21/month cut that state lawmakers passed earlier this year; Dominion’s latest offer would permanently cut SCE&G’s rates by a similar amount, ~$20/month, double what the company's previous offer.

The letter comes just days before the South Carolina Public Service Commission begins a month-long hearing into SCE&G’s decision to abandon the $9B V.C. Summer nuclear expansion project, which will re-examine SCE&G’s nuclear-related electric rates and determine whether Dominion completes its buyout of the utility.