More on Forum Energy Technologies Q3 results

Oct. 30, 2018 11:01 AM ETForum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET)FETBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Forum Energy Technologies (FET +2.8%) says Q3 results were negatively impacted by the US completions activity slowdown and tariffs, however benefited from North American onshore drilling & completions activity.
  • Sales were down 2.6% Y/Y to $267M, due to 9% decline in Drilling & Subsea sales to $54.5M and Completions revenues down 6.4% to $118.5M, offset by 7.6% increase in Production & Infrastructure sales to $954.3M
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin expands ~790bps to 10.9%; adjusted operating income of $10.3M as compared to loss of $9.2M
  • The company ended the quarter with negative cash flow of $4M and total liquidity of ~$246M.
  • Previously: Forum Energy beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (Oct. 29)
