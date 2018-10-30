More on Forum Energy Technologies Q3 results
Oct. 30, 2018
- Forum Energy Technologies (FET +2.8%) says Q3 results were negatively impacted by the US completions activity slowdown and tariffs, however benefited from North American onshore drilling & completions activity.
- Sales were down 2.6% Y/Y to $267M, due to 9% decline in Drilling & Subsea sales to $54.5M and Completions revenues down 6.4% to $118.5M, offset by 7.6% increase in Production & Infrastructure sales to $954.3M
- Adjusted EBITDA margin expands ~790bps to 10.9%; adjusted operating income of $10.3M as compared to loss of $9.2M
- The company ended the quarter with negative cash flow of $4M and total liquidity of ~$246M.
