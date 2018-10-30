Manulife gains 4.1% after Saskatchewan sets limits on policy bets

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) gains 4.1% after insurance regulators in Saskatchewan published regulations that limit the amount of premiums a life insurer may receive or accept for deposit in life insurance policies, Bloomberg reports.

That's good news for the Canadian insurance company because Mosten Investment LP sued Manulife, claiming it should be allowed to deposit as much capital as it wants to and earn high interest rates based on a 1997 insurance policy.

That lawsuit also forms short seller Muddy Water's basis for shorting the stock.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services (OTCPK:IDLLF) also face similar legal challenges.

Previously: Manulife's odds are good for winning Mosten lawsuit, Evercore analyst says (Oct. 15)