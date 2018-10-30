UroGen's lead candidate nabs accelerated review status in U.S. for upper tract urothelial cancer; shares up 6%

The FDA designates UroGen Pharma's (URGN +6.3% ) UGN-101 (mitomycin gel) a Breakthrough Therapy for the treatment of patients with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer. It also has Orphan Drug and Fast Track status for the indication.

UGN-101 is designed to deliver longer exposure to the chemo agent mitomycin in urinary tract tissue. It is delivered via an intravesical catheter.

A Phase 3 study, OLYMPUS, is ongoing.

Breakthrough Therapy status provides for more intensive guidance from the FDA on development, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application.

