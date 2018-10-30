DOJ probes GE accounting, alongside SEC

The DOJ has opened an investigation into General Electric's (GE -5.7% ) recent accounting practices, alongside an expanded investigation that has been under way at the SEC.

At issue are a $22B charge the company booked in Q3 tied to acquisitions in GE’s power unit, as well as a $6B charge in the first quarter for a shortfall in insurance reserves.

New Chief Executive Larry Culp declined to discuss the regulatory probes but said he had spent his time as a GE director since April and first month as CEO conducting his own due diligence.

Previously: Live from GE's conference call (Oct. 30 2018)

Previously: GE slashes dividend, splits power business (Oct. 30 2018)