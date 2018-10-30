Base metals slip on U.S.-China trade tension; aluminum hits 14-month low

Copper and other base metals are lower in the wake of renewed concerns that a U.S.-China trade war is hurting global growth after Pres. Trump warned he had billions of dollars of new tariffs ready to go if a trade deal with China is not attainable.

Three-month copper on the LME fell as much as 1% to $6,098/metric ton, LME aluminum slipped 0.5% to $1,972/metric ton - its weakest level since August 2017 - and nickel was unchanged at $11,755/ton, hovering above a 10-month low of $11,700 hit yesterday.

China is the top consumer of industrial metals, accounting for nearly 50% of the world's copper demand, and miner BHP Billiton (BHP +1.2% ) has trimmed its expectations of global growth for 2019 and 2020 due to the U.S.-China trade conflict.

Among relevant tickers: FCX +1% , RIO +0.2% , VALE +1.6% , AA -0.8% , CENX -1% , TECK -1.4% , X -1.1% , AKS -4.5% , NUE +1.1% , MT -0.9% , CSTM -3.3% .

ETFs: OTCPK:JJCTF, COPX, DBB, CU, JJN, CPER, BOM, BDD, NINI, CUPM, LD, FOIL, JJM, BOS, RJZ, BDG-OLD, LEDD, UBM, HEVY, JJUB