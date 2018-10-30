Nevada casinos outside Vegas Strip post strong month

Casinos in Nevada reported that gaming win revenue increased 1.3% Y/Y in September to $991.2M.

Revenue on the Las Vegas Strip fell 3.7% to $546.0M during the month. Downtown LV casino revenue was up 11.6% Y/Y to $54.99M. Boulder Strip revenue soared 27.5% Y/Y to $67.54M.

Total slots revenue rose 7.0% to $637.2M during the month off a win percentage of 6.8%.

Games and tables revenue was down 7.7% to $354.0M off a win percentage of 13.2%. Baccarat win was down 26.9% Y/Y.

Sports books win came in at $56.3M off of $571M in wagering volume. Football win was up 11.4% Y/Y.

Gaming Control board analysis: "When you look at the Strip, we are encouraged by the fact that slot volume was up a solid 3 percent and slot win was up 5 percent. Additionally, table volume excluding baccarat was up 4.7 percent. Unfortunately, the Strip didn’t hold well in all the major games with the exception of roulette and that was the main reason games win was down 11.7 percent."

Annual Nevada gaming win was up 1.4% to $11.75B (FY: 10/1/17-9/30/18).

Nevada Gaming Control Board full report (.pdf)

Nevada-related casino stocks: CZR, MGM, BYD, WYNN, MGM, LVS, FLL, RRR.

What to watch: Next month Nevada laps the traffic decline following the devastating mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay.

