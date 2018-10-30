Columbus McKinnon +13% on Q2 earnings beat; improved margins
Oct. 30, 2018
Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)
- Columbus McKinnon (CMCO +13.6%) reported Q2 sales increase of 2% Y/Y to $217.1M, with U.S sales at $117.5M (+4.3% Y/Y) and non-U.S. sales at $99.6M (-0.5% Y/Y).
- Q2 Gross margin expanded 150 bps to 35% and operating margin expanded 240 bps to 11.4%.
- Adj. EBITDA increased 15.5% Y/Y to $33.5M and margin expanded by 180 bps to 15.4%.
- Q2 Expenses: Selling $24.51M (-2.1% Y/Y); G&A $19.69M (+1.3% Y/Y) and R&D $3.12M (-16.3% Y/Y).
- Backlog was at $173.9M (+6.9% Y/Y), of which 32.4% is long-term backlog.
- Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $27.59M, compared to $34.78M a year ago.
- 3Q19 Outlook: Company expects sales growth of 4-5% year-over-year.
