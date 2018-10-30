Columbus McKinnon +13% on Q2 earnings beat; improved margins

Oct. 30, 2018 11:29 AM ETColumbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO)CMCOBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Columbus McKinnon (CMCO +13.6%) reported Q2 sales increase of 2% Y/Y to $217.1M, with U.S sales at $117.5M (+4.3% Y/Y) and non-U.S. sales at $99.6M (-0.5% Y/Y).
  • Q2 Gross margin expanded 150 bps to 35% and operating margin expanded 240 bps to 11.4%.
  • Adj. EBITDA increased 15.5% Y/Y to $33.5M and margin expanded by 180 bps to 15.4%.
  • Q2 Expenses: Selling $24.51M (-2.1% Y/Y); G&A $19.69M (+1.3% Y/Y) and R&D $3.12M (-16.3% Y/Y).
  • Backlog was at $173.9M (+6.9% Y/Y), of which 32.4% is long-term backlog.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $27.59M, compared to $34.78M a year ago.
  • 3Q19 Outlook: Company expects sales growth of 4-5% year-over-year.
  • Previously: Columbus McKinnon beats by $0.08, misses on revenue (Oct. 30)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.