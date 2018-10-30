More on TriNet Group Q3 results

TriNet Group(TNET +0.1% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 7% Y/Y to $228M.

Net Service Revenues increased 11% Y/Y to $228M.

Total WSEs payroll & payroll taxes processed were up 8% Y/Y to $8.67B; Total WSEs at period end were 317,496 (-2% Y/Y) & Average WSEs of 318,129 (-2% Y/Y).

Net Insurance Service revenue margin increased by 244 bps to 47.8%.

Operating margin declined 354 bps to 27.2% & adj. EBITDA margin declined 42 bps to 38.6%, where Adj. net income jumped 35% Y/Y to $55M.

Cash & equivalents of $237M & total debt of $418M.

