Armada Hoffler gains 3.3% after Q3 gains in NOI, occupancy

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) advances 3.3% after reporting same-store NOI rose across all segments, core portfolio occupancy improved to over 96%, and retail releasing spreads widened significantly.

Q3 normalized FFO per share of 24 cents slips from 25 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 same-store net operating income increased 2.8 on a GAAP basis and 0.8% on a cash basis Y/Y.

Q3 core operating property portfolio occupancy increased to 96.1% as of Sept. 30, 2018, up from 94.8% as of June 30, 2018.

Q3 retail releasing spreads were positive 7.8% on a GAAP basis and positive 6.2% on a cash basis.

2018 guidance: Normalized FFO per share guidance of $1.00-$1.03, no different than the range it gave Oct. 4. AHH provided more detail on assumptions for full-year guidance.

Total NOI seen at $78.7M-$79.2M vs. $78.9M-$79.5M in its July 31st guidance.

Interest income guidance of $10.1M-$10.5M, up from $7.9M-$8.1M; interest expense guidance of $19.0M-$19.2M increases from previous view of $18.3M-$18.8M.

