WSJ: Bunge nears settlement agreements with activists

Bunge (BG +3.8% ) shoots higher following a WSJ report that it is finalizing settlement agreements with two activist investors that will add four directors to the company’s 11-person board.

BG also is expected to form a board committee dedicated to a strategic review that could open the door to a sale of the company.

The grain trader is expected to announce a pair of settlements as soon as tomorrow with hedge fund D.E. Shaw and agricultural investment firm Continental Grain, according to the report.