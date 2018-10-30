Daxor up 29% on positive data supporting use of BVA-100 analyzer

Thinly traded nano cap Daxor (DXR +28.5% ) is up on a 4x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 47K shares, on the heels of its announcement of new data supporting the value proposition of its BVA-100 blood volume measurement analyzer.

The results, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology - Heart Failure, showed patients who received individualized treatment for acute heart failure guided by blood volume measurement with the BVA-100 experienced statistically significant reductions in the rates of 30-day readmission and one-year mortality.

The company says the BVA-100 enables clinicians to directly measure a patient's blood volume, a hallmark of heart failure, with 98% accuracy, adding that the data have significant implications for hospitals since they are penalized by Medicare for 30-day heart failure readmission rates if they are above average.

