Democrat gains in midterms may not be bad news for banks

Just one week away from the midterm elections that could give Democrats control of the House of Representatives, analysts are saying much isn't likely to change policy-wise, Bloomberg reports.

For one thing, the Trump appointees control nine of 10 key regulatory agencies and their agenda continue. And most analysts expect President Trump's efforts to ease banks' regulatory burden to continue.

It's also likely that Republicans will retain control of the Senate, making it impossible for the House on its own to push through changes..

If Democrats control the House, that would put Representative Maxine Waters in charge of the Financial Services Committee, who might try to bring attention back to Wells Fargo (WFC -0.2% ) and its misconduct. Some also expect new calls to break up megabanks. She could ask for hearings on Wells's, Equifax's (EFX +1.8% ), and Deutsche Bank's (DB +1.3% ) financial ties to Trump.

