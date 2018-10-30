Pioneer Energy Services rise ~26% post Q3 results

Thinly traded Pioneer Energy Services (PES +26.3% ) says Q3 results were driven by improvement in domestic drilling operations, which benefited from strong demand and upward day rates

Sales by business: Drilling: $59.7M (+40% Y/Y); Well servicing: $24.4M (+28%); Wireline: $52.7M (+14%); Coiled tubing: $12.6M (+32%); Production: $89.6M (20%)

Domestic drilling fleet was fully utilized and generated average margin per day of $10,237 (+12.7%); International drilling was 76% utilized with average margin of $7,327 (+164.2%)

Consolidated gross margin improves ~90bps to 27%, with adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.1%, +720bps

Well servicing average revenue per hour was $552, up from $529.

In Q4 FY18, production services sales is estimated to be flat to down 4% Q/Q, margin to be ~20%-23%; Domestic drilling services rig utilization is expected to be 100% and average margin of ~ $9,700-$10,200/day; International drilling rig utilization to be ~67%-72%,, with margin of ~ $8,000 to $9,000 per day

FY18 capex to be ~$70M

