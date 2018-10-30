Peabody +5% as Q3 results less North Goonyella fire viewed favorably

Peabody Energy (BTU +4.6% ) is higher despite reporting Q3 earnings of $71.5M vs. $201M in the year-ago quarter as revenues also slipped to $1.41B from $1.48B but above analyst consensus.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA totaled $372M vs. $411M in the prior year and includes $9M in expenses related to containment activities at the North Goonyella mine in Australia, which has been shut by a fire for more than a month.

BTU says it expects to incur $20M-$25M in containment, monitoring and planning costs, in addition to the $15M-$20M in costs because the mine is not currently operational.

For Q4, BTU says it is advancing the assessment and planning phase at North Goonyella, preparing for the completion and integration of the Shoal Creek mine acquisition, driving strong shipments from the Australian thermal platform, and revising 2018 U.S. Midwestern and Western sales volumes to reflect stronger YTD shipments.