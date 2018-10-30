Black Knight surges 10% as year guidance exceeds consensus estimate

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) forges ahead 10% in midday trading as its 2018 earnings guidance surpasses consensus.
Sees full-year adjusted EPS at $1.82-$1.85, exceeding the average analyst estimate of $1.81; compares with $1.73-$1.81 guidance issued on July 30.
Year adjusted revenue guidance at $1.113B-$1.118B vs. prior view of $1.105B to $1.125B; consensus estimate is $1.12B.
Adjusted EBITDA of $538M-$543M vs. $530M-$545M.
Q3 adjusted EPS of 48 cents beats consensus by 3 cents; compares with 36 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Q3 adjusted EBITDA margin improves to 49.0% from 48.4% Y/Y.
Q3 adjusted revenue of $282.3M, in-line with consensus, and up 7% from $264.8M a year ago.
