Black Knight surges 10% as year guidance exceeds consensus estimate

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) forges ahead 10% in midday trading as its 2018 earnings guidance surpasses consensus. Sees full-year adjusted EPS at $1.82-$1.85, exceeding the average analyst estimate of $1.81; compares with $1.73-$1.81 guidance issued on July 30.

Year adjusted revenue guidance at $1.113B-$1.118B vs. prior view of $1.105B to $1.125B; consensus estimate is $1.12B. Adjusted EBITDA of $538M-$543M vs. $530M-$545M.