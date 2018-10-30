BP on track for FID on Tortue LNG project by year-end, CFO Gilvary says

BP (BP +2.5% ) and its partner Kosmos Energy (KOS +2.1% ) are on track to take the final investment decision for the West African Tortue LNG project by the end of this year, BP CFO Brian Gilvary said in its Q3 earnings conference call.

"The project entered the FEED [phase] in April 2018, and we are still targeting FID at the end of 2018 and first gas in 2022," Gilvary said.

Gilvary said in the first phase, Tortue LNG would have a capacity of 2.5M metric tons/year before moving to peak production of 10M tons/year.