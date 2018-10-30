FLIR Systems slips 14% post Q3 results; misses on revenue; reaffirms FY18 guidance

FLIR Systems (FLIR -14.9% ) reported Q3 revenue decrease of 6.4% Y/Y to $434.89M and organic revenue growth +3.1% Y/Y.

Revenue by segments: Industrial $177.15M (+29.4% Y/Y); Government and Defense $171.96M (+1.3% Y/Y) and Commercial $85.92M (-30.8% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin improved by 310 bps to 51.1%; Adj. gross margin improved by 330 bps to 52.3%; operating margin improved by 162 bps to 20.4% and Adj. operating margin improved by 260 bps to 24.4%.

Segments operating margins: Industrial 31.6% down 20 bps ; Government and Defense 31.3% up by 30 bps ; and Commercial 12.2% up by 70 bps .

Cash provided by operating activities was $122.5M, compared to $104.08M a year ago.

Company has cash and cash equivalents of $593.34M as of September 30, 2018.

FY18 Guidance, reaffirmed: Revenue $1.78-1.80B and Adj. EPS $2.17-2.22

