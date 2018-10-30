Evoqua Water -27% after revenue, EBITDA warning

Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA -27.6% ) plunges after warning it now expects FY 2018 revenues of $1.33B-$1.34B, up 7%-7.4% Y/Y vs. its prior expectation of $1.34B-$1.37B, which would have represented a 7%-10% increase.

AQUA also expects full-year EBITDA of $213M-$217M, up 2.6%-4.5% Y/Y, vs. its previous expectation of $235M-$245M, which would have represented a 13%-18% increase.

The full-year expectation implies Q4 revenues of $358M-$368M and adjusted EBITDA of $58M-$62M.

The company's anticipated results would come in below analyst consensus estimates for Q4 revenues of $389.2M and FY 2018 revenues of $1.36B.

AQUA says anticipated shortfalls are concentrated in the Product segment’s aquatics business and the Municipal segment, primarily due to acquisition system integration issues, supply chain disruptions influenced by tariffs and an extended delay on a large aquatics project.