Coinbase sees year revenue of $1.3B despite crypto slump: Bloomberg

Coinbase (COINB), one of the biggest crypto exchanges, projects revenue for the year of almost $1.3B, Bloomberg reports, citing a document it reviewed.

That projection comes as the aggregate value of all major cryptocurrencies sank by more than 70% in the past year.

The sales come from commissions on trades on its platform along with gains ad losses from its own crypto holdings.

The crypto exchange company is also projecting a profit of $456M in 2018, up from $380M in 2017. Last year's revenue was less than $1B.

Earlier this month, Coinbase raised money at a valuation of $8B, more than five times higher than it was in early 2017.

Previously: Cryptos stable during market selloff (Oct. 28)

Previously: Coinbase cutting staff - YF (Oct. 26)

