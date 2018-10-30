Tech lunch break: Semi, Hardware drive into the green

Earnings reports aplenty yesterday after the close and this morning combine with Apple’s launch event for a green lunch. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) is up 0.5% , the S&P 500 IT index is up 0.6% , and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 3% compared to the 1% Nasdaq gain and 0.8% for the S&P 500.

Hardware: Apple +0.5% gains after launching new iPad Pros, MacBook Airs, and Mac Minis. Electro Scientific +88.4% soars on being acquired by MKS Instruments +4.9% . Kemet +13.7% gains on Q2 beats.

Semis: KLA-Tencor +6.6% gains on Q1 earnings beats with in-line revenue guidance. Amkor Technology +13.6% beat on revenue with in-line EPS and guidance. Nvidia +4.8% grabbed an upgrade from JPMorgan, reversing some of last week’s decline on AMD’s GPU losses. Flex (FLEX +7.9% ) gains on an Argus Research upgrade from Hold to Buy (source: StreetAccount).

Services: Mixed bag as Akamai +15.8% gains on its earnings outperformance and share buyback plan while Cognizant -3.7% on its Q4 guidance miss and lowered FY outlook.

Software: Instructure +14% gains on its earnings beats and CEO transition announcement. Take-Two +10.5% pops on killer sales for “Red Dead Redemption 2”. Movers on earnings: Blackbaud +9% , Appian +7.2% . Movers with no clear catalysts: Trivago (TRVG +9.7% ), SecureWorks (SWKS +2.3% ). (PLAN -7.1% ).

