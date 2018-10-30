Sony riding 4.9% higher after serious boost to profit outlook

Sony (NYSE:SNE) is sitting solidly 4.9% higher in NYSE trading after its quarterly results featured a huge boost to operating profit outlook thanks in large part to accelerating trends toward a record year at its videogaming operation.

It now expects operating profit of ¥870B (up 18%, to about $7.71B), up from a previous forecast for ¥670B ($5.94B).

The forecast includes an 8% boost to expected gaming profits, but the buyout of EMI adds a significant chunk.

Net profits rose 32% to ¥173B for the quarter, up from ¥131B. Operating income was up 17%.

Sales rose to ¥550B in Game & Network Services from ¥433.2B, and Financial Services rose to ¥353.5B from ¥279.2B. Those gains more than offset revenue declines in Mobile Communications (to ¥117.8B from ¥172B) and Home Entertainment & Sound (to ¥274.9B from ¥300.9B).

