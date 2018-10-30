Intrepid Potash shares up ~15% post Q3 results

Intrepid Potash (IPI +15.7% ) reports Q3 sales of $36.5M, +7.3% Y/Y driven by higher realized prices for both potash & Trio, and production volume.

Production volume : Potash: 60K tons (+7.1%); Langbeinite: 60K tons (+17.6%)

Sales volume: Potash: 74K tons (-3.9%); Trio: 36K tons (+16.3%)

Average realized prices per ton: Potash: $258 (+11.2%); Trio: $200 (+7%)

Gross margin expands ~800bps to 24.5%; adjusted EBITDA margin increases ~990bps to 34.1%

Cash flow from operations of $14.8M, up by $12.2M; cash balance was $37.2M and $25.7M available to borrow under its credit facility.

