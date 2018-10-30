Venator Materials -19% after Q3 miss; Hunstman plans to divest stake

Venator Materials (VNTR -18.8% ) plunges to fresh all-time lows after posting lower than expected Q3 earnings and revenues and comments from Hunstman (HUN -0.2% ) of plans to divest its remaining stake in the company.

In its earnings conference call this morning, HUN said it continues to hold a 53% interest in VNTR as held for sale on the balance sheet and has been actively marketing its stake; HUN impaired the value of the holding in Q3 and recognized a $270M net after-tax valuation allowance to adjust the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities held for sale.

According to Briefing.com, HUN CEO Peter Huntsman said the company was limited in its repurchase activity in Q3 as it was blacked out for much of the quarter as a result of discussions with multiple parties concerning the potential sale of its VNTR stake.

HUN shares edge higher after posting better than expected Q3 earnings and revenues and saying the company remains on track to deliver on its 2020 targets.

HUN says Q3 revenues rose 12% Y/Y to $2.44B, with sales of polyurethanes increasing to $1.35 billion from $1.2B a year earlier.