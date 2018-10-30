Spotify bounces off low as Rosenblatt, Goldman play bullish notes

Spotify (SPOT +0.5% ) has turned positive, bouncing off a record low, after it sees some sell-side support today amid a global tech sell-off.

Rosenblatt has started coverage at Buy but with a price target a little below average. The firm's $181 target stil implies just short of 30% upside from current pricing.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs is sticking with its Buy rating, saying a "leading position across a growing number of platforms and geographies will ultimately drive share price outperformance.”

The firm's Heath Terry did lower his price target to $200 from $230 to account for multiple compression.

Shares hit $131.51 earlier before rising to a current $139.74. The company reports earnings before the open on Thursday.