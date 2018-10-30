PJT Partners climbs 4.3% after Q3 beats consensus

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) gains 4.3% after Q3 adjusted EPS of 44 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 37 cents and after announcing plans to buy about 490,000 partnership units for cash next month.

Q3 adjusted EPS more than quadrupled from 10 cents a year ago.

Q3 total revenue of $140.1M surged 79% from $78.5M a year ago.