PJT Partners climbs 4.3% after Q3 beats consensus

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) gains 4.3% after Q3 adjusted EPS of 44 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 37 cents and after announcing plans to buy about 490,000 partnership units for cash next month.
Q3 adjusted EPS more than quadrupled from 10 cents a year ago.
Q3 total revenue of $140.1M surged 79% from $78.5M a year ago.
Advisory revenue surged 94% to $117.2M Y/Y; growth came from strategic advisory, restructuring, and special situations and secondary advisory businesses.
Placement revenue of $18.2M vs. $15.9M.
PJT says 492,986 partnership units have been presented to be exchanged, which it plans to repurchase for cash on Nov. 6, 2018; price will be determined by the per share volume-weighted average price of PJT’s class A common stock on Nov. 1, 2018.
