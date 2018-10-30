Industry trends shaping financial advice - Michael Kitces

All of the trends he's going to talk about start with technology, says Michael Kitces, speaking to a packed house. Thirty years ago, this [putting up a picture of Bud Fox in front of his Textron] was a financial advisor, he says. De-regulation initially actually caused higher commissions. But a tech firm was quietly starting up, Schwab initially, then Ameritrade, then others. Commissions fell 90%, and then fell another 90% from there. The financial advisor business model - as it was known then - was gone.

Mutual funds initially took Fox's place. At first, they were relatively expensive, but then less so - again thanks to technology. The financial advisor business model morphed into asset allocation, but again, technology has displaced that.

Kitces is fascinated by the Build-a-Bear business model. They charge $100 for a $20 bear, and they make you build it yourself. Could this be applied to wealth management - charge five times as much and make clients come into your office to create their plan? Possible, if - like Build-a-Bear - advisors make it about the experience.

Fiduciary is the future, says Kitces, and it's global. Embrace it, he urges. "It's more valuable anyway!" He notes recurring revenue practices sell for twice the valuation of commission-based ones. Regulators are forcing advisors to move to a higher valuation business model, and advisors are fighting it!