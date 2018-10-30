NeoGenomics Q3 top line up 17%; earnings up 129%; guidance raised; shares up 9%

NeoGenomics (NEO +8.5%) is up on more than double normal volume after its Q3 beat. Highlights:
Revenue up 17% to $69.1M. Clinical testing revenue up 16% to $59.4M.
Net income up 129% to $2.0M, EPS up 122% to $0.02.
Non-GAAP net income up 889% to $4.6M.
Cash flow ops (9 mo.) up 138% to $29.3M.
2018 guidance: Revenue: $270M - 272M from $260M - 272; net income: $4M - 5M from $1.2M - 5.2M; EPS: $0.04 - 0.05 from $0.01 - 0.06; non-GAAP EPS: $0.17 - 0.19 from $0.12 - 0.17.
Previously: NeoGenomics beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Oct. 30)
