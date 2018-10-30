Bearish Bernstein says Chesapeake deal stirs memories of RRC

Chesapeake Energy's (CHK -13% ) $4B deal to acquire WildHorse (WRD +3.3% ) reminds company bear Bernstein of Range Resources' purchase of Memorial Resource Development, and not in a good way.

It's another private-equity-backed emerging-play company getting bought by an "excessively" levered gassy E&P for "some blend of financial engineering and strategic shift," says the firm's Bob Brackett. And in the end, that deal was a disappointment for Range Resources, he says. (h/t Bloomberg)

On the other hand, WRD is "oily" in one key difference, and Chesapeake can take cost out of WRD's appraisal activity and transition to development.

Brackett is Underperform on CHK with a price target of $3, still implying 7% downside after today's plunge.