Uber launches subscription service

Uber (UBER) introduces Ride Pass, a subscription plan that locks riders into flat rates on UberX and UberPool trips in that month.

The discounted rates, based on historical data, will save riders up to 15% on their overall travel, according to Uber.

Ride Pass won’t be subject to weather, traffic, or surge pricing and there’s no limit to the number of rides per month. Subscribers can cancel at any time, but won’t be prorated if they cancel in the middle of a month.

Ride Pass is rolling out now in Los Angeles, Austin, Orlando, Denver, and Miami. The cost is $14.99 a month for everyone but LA, which has to cough up $24.99.

Earlier this month, competitor Lyft (LYFT) took its subscription plan national. Lyft's All-Access Pass costs $299/month with 30 rides costing up to $15 each. If a ride costs more than the $15, the rider pays the difference.

