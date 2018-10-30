Trex bounces back after analysts chime in

Trex (TREX) is being defended by analysts after the company's Q3 revenue fell short of estimates earlier today.

Sidoti upgrades the decking products stock to Buy from Neutral, while B. Riley reiterates its own Buy call.

Both Sidoti ($80 PT) and B. Riley ($71 PT) sees significant upside for Trex from its current level.

SunTrust is a bit more cautious, lining up shares at Hold on concerns over Trex's $6M revenue reversal charge.

