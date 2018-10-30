GE tumbles below $10 to lowest since April 2009

General Electric (GE -11.1% ) dips below $10/share to fresh nine-and-a-half-year lows following its Q3 top and bottom-line miss, dividend cut and disclosure that the SEC and Department of Justice are widening their probes into the company's accounting practices.

The DoJ’s involvement is particularly worrisome, as the move is “stepping up the seriousness of it,’’ says Bloomberg legal analyst Holly Froum. “The SEC can file civil charges, but the DoJ can file criminal charges.’’

“Fundamentally, this is worse than expected on profits, with the same dynamics as prior quarters, including results at Power and Renewables well below expectations and upside from Aviation,” says J.P. Morgan bear Stephen Tusa. “With a lack of guidance, it’s hard to judge the sustainability of each. Power is bad and certainly nowhere near as salvageable as bulls think, and we also don’t believe aviation can sustain these types of results.”

Gordon Haskett's John Inch says GE's Q3 results are "disappointing despite very low expectations. GE's Power and Renewables results were significantly worse than expected while O&G profit improvement underwhelmed. Cash flow remains negative YTD. A key question is how long Aviation strength can last at what appears close to a cycle peak."

CFRA analyst Jim Corridore reiterates his Hold rating but cuts his price target to $12 from $14, praising Culp for cutting the quarterly dividend to $0.01/share from $0.12 but he does not expect “material share price improvement until Culp gets some visible results.”