Super Micro (again) denies spy chips to U.S. senators

Super Micro (SMCI -1.5% ) sends a letter to U.S. senators saying it hasn’t found malicious hardware in its products and was never contacted by a government agency, rejecting a report from Bloomberg Businessweek that Chinese spies planted chips in its server motherboards.

The letter was emailed to Senators Marco Rubio and Richard Blumenthal in response to an information request.

Super Micro: “We are confident the recent Bloomberg Businessweek stories are wrong. We believe that it is impossible as a practical matter to insert unauthorized malicious chips onto our boards during the manufacturing process.”

The reports said the chips were planted to spy on U.S. companies including Apple, Amazon, and a large telecom. Apple, Amazon, all of the major telecoms, and Super Micro have repeatedly denied the story with the heads of Apple and AWS going so far as to call for a retraction.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says it has “no reason to doubt” the companies’ denials.

Bloomberg Businessweek stands by the reporting.

