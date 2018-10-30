Pfizer down 2% after Q3 revenue miss

Pfizer (PFE -1.9% ) is down on average volume following its Q3 report that featured revenue that came in almost 2% below consensus and a softer outlook on 2018 sales.

The revenue miss casts doubt on management's goal of ~3% sustainable revenue growth.

BMO's Alex Arfaei (OUTPERFORM/$47) says investors were likely looking for more aggressive share buybacks than the $3B incremental increase for this quarter.

Atlantic Equities' Steve Chesney (OVERWEIGHT/$48) adds that an unfavorable currency mix and continued weakness in sterile injectables were behind the softer guidance. Key product sales have also been shy of expectations, including breast cancer med IBRANCE (palbociclib), which logged $1.03B in Q3 sales, 6% below estimates.

Source: Bloomberg

