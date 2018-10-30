Israel says Boeing signs reciprocal spending deal

Boeing (BA +2.4% ) has agreed to spend billions of dollars in Israel over the coming decade if it wins major defense contracts, Israel’s Economy Ministry says.

The reciprocal procurement agreement calls for Boeing to collaborate with Israeli industries for at least 35% of the value of any transaction it signs with the Israeli government, according to the ministry.

Israel expects to make ~$10B of military purchases from Boeing over the next decade, and the ministry says Boeing is competing for a number of key defense contracts, including the purchase of additional F-15 aircraft, fueling planes and a squadron of transport helicopters.