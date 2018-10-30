PPL Corp. sued over distribution of proceeds from hydroelectric sale

Talen Energy, the Talen Montana Retirement Plan and other creditors have filed lawsuits against former owner PPL Corp. (PPL +0.1% ), claiming the utility company improperly distributed the profit from its sale of Talen’s hydroelectric business in 2014.

The parties accuse PPL of improperly transferring $733M in proceeds from the sale of Talen's hydroelectric assets to other PPL subsidiaries, which left Talen without adequate funds to maintain its other assets, according to the complaint.

PPL says it “has good and meritorious defenses to these claims and fully plans to vigorously defend against these actions.”

PPL owned the power company from 1999 to 2015, when it was spun off into Talen Energy, which operates the Colstrip power plant, a four-unit, 2,094 MW coal-fired generation facility.