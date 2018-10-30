Cheniere Energy to commission first Corpus Christi LNG cargo on Nov 15

Cheniere Energy (LNG +2.5% ) will commission the first liquefied natural gas cargo from its new Corpus Christi export terminal on Nov. 15, the Texas port’s chief executive says.

The ahead of schedule commissioning of the cargo will mark the start of operations at Cheniere’s second LNG export facility and only the third major export facility in the U.S.

The Corpus Christi terminal had been undergoing commissioning work since the summer and was scheduled to come onstream in H1 2019.

Analysts estimate 1M-2.5M metric tons of LNG will hit the spot market in Q1 2019 due to start-ups at new U.S. facilities, a significant amount in an industry still dominated by rigid multi-year supply contracts.