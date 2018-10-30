Transocean +3% after encouraging Q3 results draw analyst praise

Transocean (RIG +2.9% ) moves higher after swinging to a surprise Q3 profit and saying it was encouraged by an increase in contract activity and $500M of new backlog in the quarter, pushing its 12-month total to $1.5B.

R.F. Lafferty analyst Jaime Perez reiterates a Buy rating and $16 price target on the shares, calling Q3 “solid” with higher utilization rates from prior quarters and remaining bullish on the prospect of recovery in the offshore market beginning in 2019, noting industry announcements of several new projects, contracts for offshore capital equipment and several final investment decisions on projects.

Wells Fargo's Judson Bailey reiterates an Overweight rating on RIG, seeing Q3 results as positive and highlighting better than expected EBITDA on higher revenues that more than offset higher operating expense in the quarter.