INTL FCStone pulls $350M notes offering on unfavorable market conditions

INTL FCStone (INTL +2.6% ) withdraws its previously announced offering of $350M of senior secured notes due 2023 due to market volatility.

“The current volatility in the markets is not conducive to our completing an offering on terms that are acceptable to us," says CEO Sean O'Connor. "We have the flexibility to be opportunistic about the timing of such an offering and we will review our decision as and when market conditions regain stability."

