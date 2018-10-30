Amgen Q3 top line up 2%; earnings down 8%; guidance raised

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Q3 results ($M): Revenues: 5,904 (+2.3%).

Key product sales: Neulasta: 1,051 (-6.4%); Enbrel 1,292 (-5.2%); Sensipar/Mimpara: 409 (-10.5%); Prolia: 532 (+14.7%); Repatha: 120 (+34.8%); Blincyto: 58 (+11.5%); Parsabiv: 102; Aimovig: 22.

Net income: 1,859 (-8.0%); non-GAAP net income 2,392 (-0.03%); EPS; 2.86 (+3.6%); non-GAAP EPS: 3.69 (+12.8%).

2018 guidance: Revenues: $23.2B - 23.5B from $22.5B - 23.2B; EPS: $12.23 - 12.55 from $11.83 - 12.62; non-GAAP EPS: $14.00 - 14.25; from $13.30 - 14.00.

Shares are up 1% after hours.

