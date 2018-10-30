Noble Energy wins approval for massive Colorado drilling plan

Colorado regulators approve an Noble Energy's (NBL +2.5% ) plan to drill hundreds of oil and gas wells on 100 sq. miles of Weld County, the first large-scale comprehensive drilling plan approved under regulations created 11 years ago.

The plan calls for drilling as many as 772 horizontal wells across 64K-plus acres of unincorporated farmland southeast of Greeley, an area where NBL owns 85% of the mineral rights to underground oil and gas.

Analysts say another plan so large may never be proposed, given the unique combination of the 275 surface properties outside any municipal boundaries and so many of the mineral rights held by one company.

NBL, the second largest oil producer in Colorado, predicts it will take until 2024 to complete all the work in the area.