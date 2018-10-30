Herbalife Q3 top line up 15%; earnings up 31%; ytd cash flow up 26%

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Q3 results ($M): Sales: 1,242.8 (+14.5%).

Net income: 71.2 (+30.6%); non-GAAP net income: 105.6 (+56.0%); EPS: 0.49 (+48.5%); non-GAAP EPS: 0.74 (+80.5%); cash flow ops (9 mo.): 509.7 (+26.0%).

Volume points: 1506.9 (+15.0%); North America: 309.3 (+18.3%); EMEA: 303.1(+17.1%); Asia Pacific: 346.5 (+24.3%); Mexico: 233.0 (+9.2%); South & Central America: 138.2 (-8.0%); China: 176.8 (+19.6%).

Q4 guidance: Volume point growth: 8.0 - 12.0%; sales growth: 6.5 - 10.5%; EPS: $0.35 - 0.45; non-GAAP EPS: $0.50 - 0.60 versus current Street range of $0.61 - 0.72 and consensus of $0.68.

2018 guidance: Volume point growth: 8.6 - 9.6%; sales growth: 9.9 - 10.9%; EPS: $1.99 - 2.09; non-GAAP EPS: $2.74 - 2.84.

2019 Guidance: Volume point growth: 4.0 - 8.0%; sales growth: 2.8 - 6.8%; EPS: $2.34 - 2.74; non-GAAP EPS: $2.70 - 3.10.

